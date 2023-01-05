Closed Alpha v0.10.734

We've just uploaded another patch for the closed alpha. We found out that the game crashed on 4k monitors. That's fixed in this version. The game should be playable for everyone now. Please keep reporting any issues you find though!

There are still some reported issues we're working on, but the crashing issue just mentioned was a reason for us to push this patch as soon as possible, so please don't worry if you reported any issues that didn't get fixed in this version yet.

Fixed:

Issues with higher resolutions and UI positions. Ultra wide resultion (3440x2160) is now fully supported.

Bug where game would freeze for 4K monitors at main menu.

Screen tearing issue for higher refresh rate monitors.

Layering issue for crewmates and objects held.

Layering issue with Skull enemy.

Transparent effect being applied on waves after a ship sinks, causing a massive hole in the sea.

Several errors with no clear effect on the game.

Crew spawning with captain hats.

Captain being called John henry in the captain's log.

No hat option only disabling hat in front view.

Player animation getting stuck when starting a new game in specific circumstances.

Changes: