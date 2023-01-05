Big content update!

The large content update is now available!
This will be the last major update for Early Access.
For patch notes, please see the following forum post:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2027560/discussions/0/3648503910213542054/
Thank you!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
The large content update is now available!
This will be the last major update for Early Access.
For patch notes, please see the following forum post:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2027560/discussions/0/3648503910213542054/
Thank you!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update