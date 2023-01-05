 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Valkyrie Champions update for 5 January 2023

Big content update!

Share · View all patches · Build 10264039 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The large content update is now available!

This will be the last major update for Early Access.

For patch notes, please see the following forum post:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2027560/discussions/0/3648503910213542054/

Thank you!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2027561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link