- Fixed some players being unable to return to the server selector/pause screen after going into the settings screen.
- Fixed an edge case that could cause the screen fade overlay to not disappear after loading in.
Bounty update for 5 January 2023
Hotfix Notes - 01/05/2023
Patchnotes via Steam Community
