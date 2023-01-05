 Skip to content

Bounty update for 5 January 2023

Hotfix Notes - 01/05/2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10263930 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed some players being unable to return to the server selector/pause screen after going into the settings screen.
  • Fixed an edge case that could cause the screen fade overlay to not disappear after loading in.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1316461
