Patch 1.0.16e - Minor bugfixes, Poison Claw accessory buffed

1/5/2023
- Poison Claws Accessory buffed (1 all stats instead of 1 str 1 agi, costs more mats to craft)
- Fixed a glitch between already opened chests and HB/DO knockbacks:
the offending knockbacks will now destroy opened chests.
- HB 'looking for blood' will now face the closest player.
- HB will stop tracking lowest HP during its turn after Beak Peck is used.
- Fixed a camera glitch on 5-2 and 10-2 when you're replaying the mission.
- Removed 2 x trees from H Bear mission.
- Removed some debug lines from crafting menus.
- Put in a catch to fix very rare broken HB situation to auto end turn much quicker.
Changed files in this update