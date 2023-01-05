 Skip to content

Hero Lodge update for 5 January 2023

Patch 1.0.16e - Minor bugfixes, Poison Claw accessory buffed

Share · View all patches · Build 10263905 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1/5/2023

  • Poison Claws Accessory buffed (1 all stats instead of 1 str 1 agi, costs more mats to craft)
  • Fixed a glitch between already opened chests and HB/DO knockbacks:
    the offending knockbacks will now destroy opened chests.
  • HB 'looking for blood' will now face the closest player.
  • HB will stop tracking lowest HP during its turn after Beak Peck is used.
  • Fixed a camera glitch on 5-2 and 10-2 when you're replaying the mission.
  • Removed 2 x trees from H Bear mission.
  • Removed some debug lines from crafting menus.
  • Put in a catch to fix very rare broken HB situation to auto end turn much quicker.

Changed files in this update

Hero Lodge Content Depot 1174031
