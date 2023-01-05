New challenge available!

Are you ready for a new challenge? We've just unlocked a basketball minigame! Will you be able to sink a shot from mid-court? We didn't forget about the pro players out there - if you think you've got what it takes, try it out in extreme mode for an extra achievement. To access this mini-game, make sure you've played through chapter one "Explosion in the heights" and have crafted the explosive doll. With that in hand, you'll be able to find out the basketballs needed to take on this challenge. Do you have a hunch on where they might be hidden? It's time to put your skills to the test!

