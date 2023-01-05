 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Evil Nun: The Broken Mask update for 5 January 2023

New challenge available!

Share · View all patches · Build 10263898 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Are you ready for a new challenge? We've just unlocked a basketball minigame! Will you be able to sink a shot from mid-court? We didn't forget about the pro players out there - if you think you've got what it takes, try it out in extreme mode for an extra achievement. To access this mini-game, make sure you've played through chapter one "Explosion in the heights" and have crafted the explosive doll. With that in hand, you'll be able to find out the basketballs needed to take on this challenge. Do you have a hunch on where they might be hidden? It's time to put your skills to the test!

#EvilNun #HorrorGames #IndieDev #PCGame #Steam #EpicGames #UnrealEngine

Changed files in this update

Depot 1460221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link