Patch 2.1.1

Graphics:

Improved the look and scaling of some labels

Improved the graphics of the following:

River

Waterball

Geyser

Ice

Ice Animation

Poison

Poison Animation

Corpse Explosion

Plague

Scorcher Flamethrower

Scorcher Fireball

Rock

Boulder

Sand

Sandstorm

Grass

Sap

Roots

Barbs

The Ahr beach

Darkness

Drain

Light

Blessing

Curse

Holy Shield

Angel Wings

Stone Shield

Earthquake

Wind

Gust

Twister

Law

Sprint

Juggernaut

Rage

Honor

Valor

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a bug where spells could be cast while in a menu

Fixed a bug where player melee attacks would not freeze enemies.

Fixed a bug where Laser would destroy corpses

Completed missing tree-traversal code for some Plant skills

Fixed a bug where labels of dropped items would be off

Sand no longer hurts the player

Fixed a bug where the correct quest instructions would not be displayed.

Fixed a bug where sockets of legendary items would be absent

Fixed a bug where the game would break upon traveling to Ahr

Balancing:

Increased max player freeze-time from .4 seconds to .6 seconds

Freeze time from player melee attacks to enemies is now .4 seconds per damage-dealt.

Increased the damage of the Scorcher’s flamethrower by 50%

Changed the legendary item “Faux Mask” to have +1 Water skills rather than +1 Summoning skills

Increased the life of default summons from 3.6 to 4.6

Increased the damage of firestorms and waterstorms

Increased the experience needed to level up

Removed Features:

Removed the first two cutscenes because they are bad

Other:

Got rid of those pesky pillars in the city