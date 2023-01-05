 Skip to content

Storms II update for 5 January 2023

Patch 2.1.1

Patch 2.1.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Graphics:
Improved the look and scaling of some labels
Improved the graphics of the following:

  • River
  • Waterball
  • Geyser
  • Ice
  • Ice Animation
  • Poison
  • Poison Animation
  • Corpse Explosion
  • Plague
  • Scorcher Flamethrower
  • Scorcher Fireball
  • Rock
  • Boulder
  • Sand
  • Sandstorm
  • Grass
  • Sap
  • Roots
  • Barbs
  • The Ahr beach
  • Darkness
  • Drain
  • Light
  • Blessing
  • Curse
  • Holy Shield
  • Angel Wings
  • Stone Shield
  • Earthquake
  • Wind
  • Gust
  • Twister
  • Law
  • Sprint
  • Juggernaut
  • Rage
  • Honor
  • Valor

Bug Fixes:
Fixed a bug where spells could be cast while in a menu
Fixed a bug where player melee attacks would not freeze enemies.
Fixed a bug where Laser would destroy corpses
Completed missing tree-traversal code for some Plant skills
Fixed a bug where labels of dropped items would be off
Sand no longer hurts the player
Fixed a bug where the correct quest instructions would not be displayed.
Fixed a bug where sockets of legendary items would be absent
Fixed a bug where the game would break upon traveling to Ahr

Balancing:
Increased max player freeze-time from .4 seconds to .6 seconds
Freeze time from player melee attacks to enemies is now .4 seconds per damage-dealt.
Increased the damage of the Scorcher’s flamethrower by 50%
Changed the legendary item “Faux Mask” to have +1 Water skills rather than +1 Summoning skills
Increased the life of default summons from 3.6 to 4.6
Increased the damage of firestorms and waterstorms
Increased the experience needed to level up

Removed Features:
Removed the first two cutscenes because they are bad

Other:
Got rid of those pesky pillars in the city

