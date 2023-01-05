Patch 2.1.1

Graphics:
Improved the look and scaling of some labels
Improved the graphics of the following:
- River
- Waterball
- Geyser
- Ice
- Ice Animation
- Poison
- Poison Animation
- Corpse Explosion
- Plague
- Scorcher Flamethrower
- Scorcher Fireball
- Rock
- Boulder
- Sand
- Sandstorm
- Grass
- Sap
- Roots
- Barbs
- The Ahr beach
- Darkness
- Drain
- Light
- Blessing
- Curse
- Holy Shield
- Angel Wings
- Stone Shield
- Earthquake
- Wind
- Gust
- Twister
- Law
- Sprint
- Juggernaut
- Rage
- Honor
- Valor
Bug Fixes:
Fixed a bug where spells could be cast while in a menu
Fixed a bug where player melee attacks would not freeze enemies.
Fixed a bug where Laser would destroy corpses
Completed missing tree-traversal code for some Plant skills
Fixed a bug where labels of dropped items would be off
Sand no longer hurts the player
Fixed a bug where the correct quest instructions would not be displayed.
Fixed a bug where sockets of legendary items would be absent
Fixed a bug where the game would break upon traveling to Ahr
Balancing:
Increased max player freeze-time from .4 seconds to .6 seconds
Freeze time from player melee attacks to enemies is now .4 seconds per damage-dealt.
Increased the damage of the Scorcher’s flamethrower by 50%
Changed the legendary item “Faux Mask” to have +1 Water skills rather than +1 Summoning skills
Increased the life of default summons from 3.6 to 4.6
Increased the damage of firestorms and waterstorms
Increased the experience needed to level up
Removed Features:
Removed the first two cutscenes because they are bad
Other:
Got rid of those pesky pillars in the city
