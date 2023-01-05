 Skip to content

Void: Edge of Existence update for 5 January 2023

Void: Edge of Existence v1.0.5 Pt2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugs:

  • The Core - Ports Under Same Conditions as the Corresponding Doors ( I.e. if the door is not open for you, the portal will not work )

  • Ability Damage Cooldown Implemented ( OnAbilityActive = 0.3 Cooldown )

Adaptations:

  • Skill Tree Ability Bonus Specific Power Increase 10 - 15 Damage per Soul Fragment.

  • Valyndra Health - Reduction 10,000 Base Health - 5,000 Base Health

  • Inventory Size Increase 38 Slot - 48 Slots

  • Ozz'Baroth Search Node Ability: When Search Nodes Activate, A 2x Size Node Spawns At Bosses Location

