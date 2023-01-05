Void: Edge of Existence v1.0.5 Pt2

Bugs:
The Core - Ports Under Same Conditions as the Corresponding Doors ( I.e. if the door is not open for you, the portal will not work )
Ability Damage Cooldown Implemented ( OnAbilityActive = 0.3 Cooldown )
Adaptations:
Skill Tree Ability Bonus Specific Power Increase 10 - 15 Damage per Soul Fragment.
Valyndra Health - Reduction 10,000 Base Health - 5,000 Base Health
Inventory Size Increase 38 Slot - 48 Slots
Ozz'Baroth Search Node Ability: When Search Nodes Activate, A 2x Size Node Spawns At Bosses Location
