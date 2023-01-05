 Skip to content

Factory Town Idle Playtest update for 5 January 2023

Beta 1.35

Beta 1.35 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Adjusted Quest: School now requires Stone Mason, Forester, and Food Mill in addition to 10 Houses
  • Increased default capacity for grain
  • Farming requires Farming research, instead of a ‘harvest grain’ quest
  • Increased cost of early research
  • Fixed World panel showing up blank if loading a town for the 2nd+ time
  • Updated localization
  • Bandage uses Medical storage, not warehouse
  • Added progress bars to Cost icons to indicate state of inventory fulfullment, and item’s impact on recipe’s production rate
  • Removed resource progress bar on Harvest list items as they are now redundant / confusing
  • Air Shrine’s ‘Steam’ recipe consumes Air power, not Earth power
  • Earth Shrine’s ‘Power’ recipe consumes Earth power, not Air Power
  • Fixed icons gradually disappearing on Buildings panel

