- Adjusted Quest: School now requires Stone Mason, Forester, and Food Mill in addition to 10 Houses
- Increased default capacity for grain
- Farming requires Farming research, instead of a ‘harvest grain’ quest
- Increased cost of early research
- Fixed World panel showing up blank if loading a town for the 2nd+ time
- Updated localization
- Bandage uses Medical storage, not warehouse
- Added progress bars to Cost icons to indicate state of inventory fulfullment, and item’s impact on recipe’s production rate
- Removed resource progress bar on Harvest list items as they are now redundant / confusing
- Air Shrine’s ‘Steam’ recipe consumes Air power, not Earth power
- Earth Shrine’s ‘Power’ recipe consumes Earth power, not Air Power
- Fixed icons gradually disappearing on Buildings panel
Factory Town Idle Playtest update for 5 January 2023
Beta 1.35
Patchnotes via Steam Community
