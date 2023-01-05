0.10.13 Fixes

0.10.13 (InDev, Testing, and Main Branch)

Fixed missing collisions on wooden fence behind Kashmiran’s house

Removed screws from doors in the pub

Fixed bottles not rendering correctly on beer mats

Fixed cigarette machine incorrectly displaying price as £2.00, to £1.20

Fixed potential save corruption caused by having an empty glass on a beer mat when ordering another drink

Fixed a bunch of Tamsin dialogue issues that may have caused soft locks

Optimised urinating

Optimised collisions around pub

Constable now aware of you if you pee in the police station

Fixed Harold’s catalogue extractor fan screws

Fixed property value check being too low

Fixed issue where players couldn’t collect rent or end tenancy once a tenants exit letter was received

Fixed soft-lock after trying to place an item into the pouch

Apologies my end for leaving the game needing love before departing for winter break. Today was my first day back, hence the delay in this.

First of many fixes to come, so if It's not fixed today, it should hopefully be fixed soon. Feel free to give me a poke in the comments about anything particularly in need of attention.

Cheers, and happy new year.

Greg