0.10.13 Fixes

0.10.13 (InDev, Testing, and Main Branch)
- Fixed missing collisions on wooden fence behind Kashmiran’s house
- Removed screws from doors in the pub
- Fixed bottles not rendering correctly on beer mats
- Fixed cigarette machine incorrectly displaying price as £2.00, to £1.20
- Fixed potential save corruption caused by having an empty glass on a beer mat when ordering another drink
- Fixed a bunch of Tamsin dialogue issues that may have caused soft locks
- Optimised urinating
- Optimised collisions around pub
- Constable now aware of you if you pee in the police station
- Fixed Harold’s catalogue extractor fan screws
- Fixed property value check being too low
- Fixed issue where players couldn’t collect rent or end tenancy once a tenants exit letter was received
- Fixed soft-lock after trying to place an item into the pouch
Apologies my end for leaving the game needing love before departing for winter break. Today was my first day back, hence the delay in this.
First of many fixes to come, so if It's not fixed today, it should hopefully be fixed soon. Feel free to give me a poke in the comments about anything particularly in need of attention.
Cheers, and happy new year.
Greg
Changed files in this update