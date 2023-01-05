Titania Optimization Hotfix

New Content

+Isla Titania's Spiral Island biome now has its own biome discovery soundtrack and its own looping biome soundtrack

Optimization

+Titania no longer continuously consumes more and more RAM as the player moves around the map and loads more map tiles

+Titania should now load much more quickly for players have been struggling to connect to Isla Titania servers

+Various foliage LOD and texture resolution optimizations on Isla Titania

Admin

+Admins can now remove groups from the group finder by clicking an admin-only X by the group in the group finder

+The admin observer camera's ability now shows player's breathbar, estimated attack damage, estimated sprint speed, and current speed

Mechanics

+Megaraptor now continues sprinting if the sprint key is already held down when the player stops using Slash Attack

+Megaraptor now automatically cancels Slash Attack if the player jumps, rather than preventing the player from jumping

+Carcass legs now rot at the same rate as the parent carcass. This means legging carcasses no longer adversely influences how fast they rot or how much food value they're worth.

Quality of Life

+The prompt that asks to view replays or record replays now has cancel button to close the prompt

Bug Fixes

+Empty "Sand Attack" status condition icons getting stuck on the status display

+Quickly tapping the use key no longer gets you stuck in a drinking state, allowing you to drain water sources below their intended drink level

+The plant moving to mouth eating effect now works properly for plants that have a non-unity scale

+Megaraptor's Evasive Maneuver now properly fully cancels when you do a regular jump

+Teleporters no longer cause creatures to take fall damage, get stuck, or die

+Replay menu no longer gets stuck on screen after selecting view replays and hitting esc

+Emote wheel no longer can be opened in rare cases while replay UI is open

+Wie's identification now properly uses a word Air instead of Water when checking aquatic creature's stats

+Various Titania map issues