Morrow V 1.2

Balancing changes
• Golem, Gorilla, and fox familiar damage increased.
• Onions now make you confused faster
• Lightning dash movement speed reduced
Quality of life changes
• stage 3 item description updated
• essence of the wind speel icon changed
Bug Fixes
• Fixed a bug with level 1 music
• Fixed moat not opening on level 1
• Fixed well sound effects
• Death screen sound fixed
• Fixed moat not showing water
• Fixed a bug where playing the bard would crash the game on level 2
• Fixed a bug where certain UV maps won't load
• Fixed Mage sounds not loading sometimes
• Fixed Archer sound effect playing too many times
Changed files in this update