Morrow update for 5 January 2023

Morrow V 1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10263649 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balancing changes

• Golem, Gorilla, and fox familiar damage increased.
• Onions now make you confused faster
• Lightning dash movement speed reduced

Quality of life changes

• stage 3 item description updated
• essence of the wind speel icon changed

Bug Fixes

• Fixed a bug with level 1 music
• Fixed moat not opening on level 1
• Fixed well sound effects
• Death screen sound fixed
• Fixed moat not showing water
• Fixed a bug where playing the bard would crash the game on level 2
• Fixed a bug where certain UV maps won't load
• Fixed Mage sounds not loading sometimes
• Fixed Archer sound effect playing too many times

