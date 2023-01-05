Morrow V 1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10263649 · Last edited 5 January 2023 – 19:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Balancing changes

• Golem, Gorilla, and fox familiar damage increased.

• Onions now make you confused faster

• Lightning dash movement speed reduced

Quality of life changes

• stage 3 item description updated

• essence of the wind speel icon changed

Bug Fixes

• Fixed a bug with level 1 music

• Fixed moat not opening on level 1

• Fixed well sound effects

• Death screen sound fixed

• Fixed moat not showing water

• Fixed a bug where playing the bard would crash the game on level 2

• Fixed a bug where certain UV maps won't load

• Fixed Mage sounds not loading sometimes

• Fixed Archer sound effect playing too many times