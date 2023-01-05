 Skip to content

Aimbeast update for 5 January 2023

Patch 4.1.1.2

Patch 4.1.1.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this patch we are adding multiple new settings and fixing a few bugs.

New Settings:

  • Misc Tab:

    • Always Save Settings Changes -> If enabled, all settings changes will automatically save without showing the Unsaved Changes tab.
    • Always Save Customize Changes -> If enabled, all customize changes will automatically save without showing the Unsaved Changes tab.

  • Graphics Tab (HUD Settings):

* Show Ping

  • Show Chat
  • Show Round Timer
  • Show Points
  • Show Kill Feed
  • Show Movement Velocity Bar
  • Show Health Bar
  • Show Weapon Info
  • Show Arena Name
  • Show Speed Graph**

New Arena Gamemode Setting:

  • Circle Jumping Deceleration -> How fast should the acceleration gained from circle jumping decrease.

Other Changes:

  • Added Weekly Challenge icon to Pause Menu and End Session screens when playing a Weekly Challenge.
  • Fixed a bug that caused humanoid bots to not play the walk animation at low speeds.
  • Fixed a bug that caused some settings to not be applied when spectating in Arena.
  • Fixed a bug that caused players to be able to shoot through the barrier in Arena.

Changed files in this update

