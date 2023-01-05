Patch 4.1.1.2

In this patch we are adding multiple new settings and fixing a few bugs.
New Settings:
-
Misc Tab:
- Always Save Settings Changes -> If enabled, all settings changes will automatically save without showing the Unsaved Changes tab.
- Always Save Customize Changes -> If enabled, all customize changes will automatically save without showing the Unsaved Changes tab.
-
Graphics Tab (HUD Settings):
* Show Ping
- Show Chat
- Show Round Timer
- Show Points
- Show Kill Feed
- Show Movement Velocity Bar
- Show Health Bar
- Show Weapon Info
- Show Arena Name
- Show Speed Graph**
New Arena Gamemode Setting:
- Circle Jumping Deceleration -> How fast should the acceleration gained from circle jumping decrease.
Other Changes:
- Added Weekly Challenge icon to Pause Menu and End Session screens when playing a Weekly Challenge.
- Fixed a bug that caused humanoid bots to not play the walk animation at low speeds.
- Fixed a bug that caused some settings to not be applied when spectating in Arena.
- Fixed a bug that caused players to be able to shoot through the barrier in Arena.
