Eav 19.6.1 is live!

Eav 19.6.1 includes many bugs fixes, QoL changes, and a detailed player statistics overhaul. A small update, but a much needed follow up to 19.6's release.

Detailed Player Stats, I have added a scroll window into the player stats menu to account for all of the newly tracked stats. This will lay the ground work for creating new achievements in the future.

Food+Drink Buffs, most foods and drinks were significantly buffed. Most values were changed to be multiples of five to keep it simple. Lowest values being 5 and highest being 25 points, check the change logs to see a complete overview of all the item changes.

Hope you had good new years Mortal, for now the blood shall flow. Good Luck!