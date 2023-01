Share · View all patches · Build 10263447 · Last edited 5 January 2023 – 18:52:17 UTC by Wendy

Fix :

Fix safes spots on all maps.

The emf area of an object appears on the object and not at the start area.

Changes :

The shield is reusable until its resistance is exhausted. Its shockwave can destroy nearby runes!

Slight increase in the brightness of the FynchFarm.

New features :

Added information about your steam connection in the main menu.