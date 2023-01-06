 Skip to content

Fireworks Mania update for 6 January 2023

v2023.1.1

Build 10263321

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changed

  • Changed some loading backgrounds
  • Removed the firework stands outside "Codys Fireworks" in Town (He is cutting down on the fireworks here off-season, due to inflation and high interest rates)
  • Changed the fireworks displayed in the window of "Codys Fireworks" to show the 2023 cake
  • Updated localizations, mainly Norwegian had some updates

Fixed

  • Yet another attempt at trying to fix the "game starts minimized" bug. I still haven't been able to reproduce the bug locally, but have made a few changes now in an attempt to avoid that happening

Want to follow the development closer, have an issue, suggest or just want to chat with other Fireworks Mania player, consider joining my Discord.

Want to see dev logs, live streams, other dev stuff, consider subscribing to my YouTube channel @Laumania.

  • Enjoy!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1079260/Fireworks_Mania__An_Explosive_Simulator/

