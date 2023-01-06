Changed

Changed some loading backgrounds

Removed the firework stands outside "Codys Fireworks" in Town (He is cutting down on the fireworks here off-season, due to inflation and high interest rates)

Changed the fireworks displayed in the window of "Codys Fireworks" to show the 2023 cake

Updated localizations, mainly Norwegian had some updates

Fixed

Yet another attempt at trying to fix the "game starts minimized" bug. I still haven't been able to reproduce the bug locally, but have made a few changes now in an attempt to avoid that happening

Enjoy!

