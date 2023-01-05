0.18.2 (January 5) BETA
Hotfix, mainly fixing an issue with the figures (e.g. bishop)
New:
Story editor allows placing units
Fixes:
- fixed moving dynamic figures crashing game for some players
- fixed a bug with new created army trying to use a battle node
- fixed save map bug in save slot 9
- fixed a few minor house/castle render issues
- fixed minimap bug eating CPU cycles.
- fixed rare conflict handler crash w/ loading game
Changes:
- reduced volume of "the apostle" song
- Adjusted the animation to slide smoothly in/out from the right
- small german language adjustment
- sped up battle by removing unnecessary tile updates
Changed depots in beta branch