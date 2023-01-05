 Skip to content

Rising Lords update for 5 January 2023

Rising Lords update for 5 January 2023 · Build 10263273

0.18.2 (January 5) BETA

Hotfix, mainly fixing an issue with the figures (e.g. bishop)

New:
Story editor allows placing units

Fixes:

  • fixed moving dynamic figures crashing game for some players
  • fixed a bug with new created army trying to use a battle node
  • fixed save map bug in save slot 9
  • fixed a few minor house/castle render issues
  • fixed minimap bug eating CPU cycles.
  • fixed rare conflict handler crash w/ loading game

Changes:

  • reduced volume of "the apostle" song
  • Adjusted the animation to slide smoothly in/out from the right
  • small german language adjustment
  • sped up battle by removing unnecessary tile updates

