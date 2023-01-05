Red Fox enter The WILDS

Release Version 1.2.4
ANIMALS:
- NEW ANIMAL: FOX - Welcome the newest addition to The Wilds, the Red Fox! A canine that's as cute as it is sly, the fox relies on it's agility to nimbly escape predators and catch it's own prey.
- REDESIGNED - Reintroducing the Brown Bear with a redesigned model, customizations, and a new baby model.
NEW FEATURES:
- SKILL CHECKS - Fast paced timing based events now prompt certain actions like pounce. Correctly time the action and you'll successfully execute action.
GAMEPLAY CHANGES:
- EATING/DRINKING MECHANICS - Eating and drinking are now toggleable behaviors, eat and drink as much or as little as you'd like. Save some of your kill for later or share it with your pack.
- PANTING - On Exhaustion animals will now begin panting.
- STAMINA REWORK - Reworked stamina and it's resulting exhaustion to both be less punishing and more realistic in slowing down animals from max speed.
- MOUSE WHEEL MOVEMENT - Bringing back mouse wheel adjusting movement speed of your animal and their current pose. You can still use it for ZOOMING byt pressing ALT or simply CLICKING-IN the mouse wheel.
- HYPER REALISTIC EYES - All animals now using the advanced eyes for a more realistic look.
- AI - Animals will now only eat when their hunger levels are low
- MENUS - No longer rotating the camera when entering/exiting menus
- TARGETING - Further improved the smoothing when switching between targeting mode and normal camera
- CAMERA - Further improvements on the basic game camera.
BUG FIXES
- DRAGGING - Reworked the dragging mechanic as it was pretty broken before.
- JUMPING - Completely reworked the jump mechanic for much smoother results both in sustaining your current velocity and smoothly playing animations.
- VARIOUS BUGS - As always many other various bugs were fixed / improved.
KNOWN BUGS
- PACK ACTIONS - Still need to rework the AI more to make these active. "Pack Surround" and "Pack Attack" may appear as options but are non-functional.
- FOX COATS - Alternate fur colors for the fox is temporarily not working because they don't exist yet
Changed files in this update