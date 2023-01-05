Update v0.7.4

This update means a lot to us. We are extremely happy to introduce you to a new survivor with very interesting mechanics and new gameplay. She’s a character we've been wanting to develop for a long time now and that has been through many design changes.

We also wanted to bring you more QoL changes, but with the holidays we have not been able to program as much as we wanted. However, we’re sure you’ll love our new granny!

我们想特别告知我们的中文玩家，现在大家可以享受到经过完全汉化的游戏了！此后每次发布重大更新时，我们都会同时更新汉化内容。感谢大家游玩我们的游戏！

Helga joined our team!

Also known as the "Mama of all", no one knows when she was born, but what everybody is certain about is that she is always there whenever you need. Her mystic powers are no joke.



Unique Passive!

Unlike other characters that start with base stats, Helga will have a buff depending on Viking astrology runes. Every two weeks, the Norse rune zodiac changes, changing Helga’s buffs too! Furthermore, this effect will be increased the more red hearts she has.

New Relics!

Helga brings a total of 10 new Ancestral Relics. 5 weapons, 4 passives and her ultimate. However, Helga won’t unlock new Relics when defeating Hard or Expert modes, that will come in future updates.



More leaves!

The arrival of a new character also means new leaves!

Balancing

We have reduced the number of leaves required to unlock Yggdrasil tiers.

We’ve read your suggestions and concerns, and we are happy to say more balancing updates are coming soon!

If you have any suggestions, issues or any kind of feedback, don't hesitate to contact us:

🔸 Discord.

🔸 Steam Community.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2068280/Nordic_Ashes_Survivors_of_Ragnarok/