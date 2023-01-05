Succubus and Red Goddess DLC Hotfix

Dear players,

Thank you for your understanding and patience as you await patches for the full game and the Red Goddess DLC.

Thank you also for all the bugs you reported - on Steam, on Discord, and in e-mails. It took us longer to work on the fixes than we thought, but we can finally share the hotfix with you.

On this occasion, we have prepared an additional trailer of Red Goddess DLC, in which you can see the current version of the game and hear the Red Goddess's voice, invariably played by Karen Strassman.

In addition to fixing the most severe bugs, crashes, and deficiencies (voiceovers, audio), we have also optimized new levels and game performance when using the bloody dress of the Red Goddess.

We would also like to remind you that we intend to continue working on game fixes, optimization and bug fixes that you report.

We invite you to download the update and we apologize for the problems you had to deal with recently.

Best regards,

/ Madmind