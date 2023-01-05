SURVIVING 10 YEARS

Servers are now wiped, Santa is packing up and clearing out the bodies, we hope you enjoyed the Holiday Season. We're getting back to work after a couple of weeks off, which is why this blog is lighter than usual, we're looking forward to the journey ahead in 2023!

Later this year will celebrate Rust's 10th Birthday, which has been an incredible journey. We have some big plans to finish out the year, we'll share details in the coming months.

In this blog, we'll look back at 2022, some of Rust's achievements, and give a sneak peek at what to expect from us in 2023.

Visit rust.facepunch.com/2022 to see the full recap.

What can you expect from us in 2023? More of the same! Guaranteed monthly updates every first Thursday of the month, along with occasional hotfixes and holiday events.

NEXT MONTH

In February, we'll release the industrial update, which includes the electric furnace, item piping and filtering, allowing you to automate many aspects of your base storage troubles.

Can't wait till February? Starting tomorrow Rust Staging Aux2 branch will be publicly playable, allowing everyone to test and give feedback.

HAPIS ISLAND RETIREMENT

Additionally, in February, we'll be permanently retiring Hapis Island map, this will be your last month to play Hapis.

We'll be launching another map maker competition in the coming weeks.

FORWARDS

We have a ton of content currently in development, if you're keeping an eye on our commits page, you'll already know. This year you can expect to see new monuments such as the Nuclear Missile Silo Monument, Ferry Terminal and more. New DLC such as building block skins, new items and weapons and so much more.

We're excited to announce that hJune has teamed up with Rustoria again for the next Trust in Rust tournament on Sunday, January 15th, 2023.

Tournament starts at 1:00PM PST / 9:00PM GMT.

THERE WILL BE TWITCH DROPS!

Some exclusives for the event and general drops you can earn from your favorite creator channels.

THIS IS A CHARITY EVENT!

Proceeds from exclusive store skins sales and event donations go to You Are RAD. Rise Above the Disorder is a non-profit metal health organization that provides counseling for a lot of the gaming community.

They are creating a fund for our very own Rust community. Anyone, anywhere, can have access to free therapy sessions regardless of their financial situation so they can begin on their journey of healing.

More details to come later. Watch socials and our community blog next week!