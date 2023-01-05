 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

EPICA update for 5 January 2023

Early Access Patch 1.8.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10263134 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Attacking by clicking with the left mouse button attacks the target.
  • Hovering a NPC with the cursor highlights the target.
  • The NPC faced by the player is now highlighted.

Changed files in this update

EPICA Depot Depot 1281481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link