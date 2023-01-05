- Attacking by clicking with the left mouse button attacks the target.
- Hovering a NPC with the cursor highlights the target.
- The NPC faced by the player is now highlighted.
EPICA update for 5 January 2023
Early Access Patch 1.8.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
