Animal Shelter update for 5 January 2023

Patch 1.1.20

Build 10263093

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed mission asking to take in a dogs then starting with cats
  • Fixed issue that made animal's AI disabled after loading a game
  • Fixed dogs walking with their heads tilted after putting them on a medical table
  • Fixed cats walking sideways on medical tables
  • Removed unnecessary carrier
  • Corrected issues with 'healing mission'
  • Added Horse DLC banner to main menu

