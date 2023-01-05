- Fixed mission asking to take in a dogs then starting with cats
- Fixed issue that made animal's AI disabled after loading a game
- Fixed dogs walking with their heads tilted after putting them on a medical table
- Fixed cats walking sideways on medical tables
- Removed unnecessary carrier
- Corrected issues with 'healing mission'
- Added Horse DLC banner to main menu
Animal Shelter update for 5 January 2023
Patch 1.1.20
Patchnotes via Steam Community
