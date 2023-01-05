 Skip to content

Rogue Frontiers update for 5 January 2023

New UI, Updated Quests, Bug-Fixes, and In-Game Hints!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update includes many large changes to the game, including a reworked Quest line. This update will break current saved games.

Highlighted Changes this Release

  • Thirst no longer saps health but does sap energy (you cannot die from it.)
  • Updated the sort functionality in your inventory for multiplayer games.
  • Removed the level indicator from healthbars.
  • Base cores now show tips when you use them incorrectly.
  • Information only entities no longer show an interaction key.
  • Removed taming from several animals.
  • Updated several mine names.
  • The o key picks up containers now (even those under water!)
  • Added several tip signs.
  • Updated the Health and Mana interface.
  • Added an Information Popup window for additional tips.
  • If its cold enough out for you to take damage you will see a snowflake icon.
  • Many UI updates.
  • Added the "Next Steps" quest line that starts after the First Steps quest line.

