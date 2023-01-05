New UI, Updated Quests, Bug-Fixes, and In-Game Hints!

This update includes many large changes to the game, including a reworked Quest line. This update will break current saved games.
Highlighted Changes this Release
- Thirst no longer saps health but does sap energy (you cannot die from it.)
- Updated the sort functionality in your inventory for multiplayer games.
- Removed the level indicator from healthbars.
- Base cores now show tips when you use them incorrectly.
- Information only entities no longer show an interaction key.
- Removed taming from several animals.
- Updated several mine names.
- The o key picks up containers now (even those under water!)
- Added several tip signs.
- Updated the Health and Mana interface.
- Added an Information Popup window for additional tips.
- If its cold enough out for you to take damage you will see a snowflake icon.
- Many UI updates.
- Added the "Next Steps" quest line that starts after the First Steps quest line.
