Update 3.0.0 - New Map(s), New Stories, and More!

New Features & Changes
- Added THREE new maps: Carsley Castle (full), Carsley Castle (left wing) and Carsley Castle (right wing).
- Added dozens of new story elements and items.
- Pressing TAB ingame now brings up the notebook. Players can take notes during the investigation, and if they die other players can find the notes they left by interacting with their body.
- On ghost difficulties 3 or higher, exorcisms cannot be completed successfully by simply waiting anymore.
- More objects now emit various noises in the maps.
- Removed Halloween decor.
Adjustments
- Rebalanced all probabilities for story elements to make stories more varied.
- Made all flashlights slightly better.
- Added a new section in the tutorial that explains how to use the notebook.
- Added a line in the tutorial that indicates that objects can be reset to their initial position using the escape menu.
- Reduced the chances of encountering the same ghost multiple times in a row.
- When facing a Reflection, objects in the mirror dimension now appear in both dimensions, with a visual effect to differentiate them.
- Replaced all alcohol bottles models.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug that caused the "reset objects" button not to work on some objects.
- Fixed a bug that caused too many stories to be about children instead of adults.
- Fixed a bug that caused a non-host electrician's flash not to blind monsters.
- Fixed a bug that caused the electrician's light to be the same as the others
- Fixed a bug that caused non-host players to be unable to spot the red room as the medium.
- Fixed a bug causing the medium's vision to work incorrectly in the mirror dimension.
- Fixed a bug allowing the medium to see ghosts through wall.
- Fixed a bug where objects thrown to an orphan would go on the exorcism table at the same time.
- Fixed some typos in English.
Special thanks to Léon, Grisette, Iggy, Chatoune, Isaac, Orion, Popiette and Touffu for lending their pictures for one of the new items :)
Enjoy!
