・The skill tree can now be reset by using one Power Relic.
・The "Trial" on the skill tree screen is now enabled even for skills that have already been learned.
・The tutorial can now be turned off in the game options.
・Bosses now give Power Shard for every 25% of their health damaged.
・Changed the design of the boss's health gauge.
LIBLADE update for 5 January 2023
v1_4_0 Add Skill Reset etc.
・The skill tree can now be reset by using one Power Relic.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update