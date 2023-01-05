 Skip to content

LIBLADE update for 5 January 2023

v1_4_0 Add Skill Reset etc.

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・The skill tree can now be reset by using one Power Relic.
・The "Trial" on the skill tree screen is now enabled even for skills that have already been learned.
・The tutorial can now be turned off in the game options.
・Bosses now give Power Shard for every 25% of their health damaged.
・Changed the design of the boss's health gauge.

