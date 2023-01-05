Version 0.14.1 is now live!

Hi everyone! Welcome to the first update of the new year!

This first update revolves around zombies in cars. Previously when an infected human turned into a zombie they would simply exit the vehicle, but now they will act like panicked civilians and put their foot down on the gas, running people down before crashing into something, then emerging to bite further survivors.

This should cause a bit more mayhem than previously! One other part of this update is that the player can now choose to infect people inside cars where this was not possible before. I'm going to try and add more to make it visually obvious when a zombie is driving a car in future updates.

Happy New Year and I hope you enjoy the latest update!