Patch 0.15 : New year, new objects!

Happy new year to all!

I hope 2022 has been a well-filled year for each and every one of you. For Bumpty and myself, 2022 has been a year full of exciting challenges that we have managed to overcome. We started the year by getting into video game creation and, thanks to Bounty of One but especially thanks to all of you, we were able to end the year by creating our own independent studio: OptizOnion. Once again, we thank you for your continued support without which none of this would have been or would be possible. We wish you all the best for 2023! May this year be full of emotions and adventures!

For this first 2023 update, we're starting off slowly, given the festivities, by bringing you a new set of 6 items to complete your outlaw arsenal. I hope you will like them.

As usual, we have fixed a few issues and other bugs occurring in Bounty of One as well as worked on balancing the game.

We are also working on new features that you have often asked for such as the ability to see your inventory during a game.

For now, that's it for this update, we'll see you in 2 weeks for the next one.

You can read the full patch notes below.

Enjoy!

Content

New Items

Binary System :

[spoiler]When your current health is a pair number gain +30% damage, when it is odd lose -30% damage.[/spoiler]

Bloodlust Idol :

[spoiler]Picking up hearts no longer heals you, however you gain 3 base damage each time you pick up a heart. Heals you completely and gain 3 max hp.[/spoiler]

Espresso frenzy :

[spoiler]Gain +20% move speed and +1% attack speed for 0.3 sec each time you pickup a collectible. (Max 50 cumulative buffs)[/spoiler]

Lucky Belt :

[spoiler]Gain 10% more experience from future and past coins.[/spoiler]

Machine Learning :

[spoiler]Everytime you kill 30 enemies gain +1% crit chance. You lose 50% of the buff when taking damage.[/spoiler]

Mezcal Grenade :

[spoiler]Shoots an explosive grenade which to the nearest enemy. (Cooldown : 4 sec)[/spoiler]

Balancing

Undertaker - Base life : 60 000 -> 100 000

Coop : Resurrected allies now come back with full health

Reckless Rush - Max use : 10 -> 15

Bugfixes

Fixed an issue with Dark Revenge achievment requiring you to beat the game instead of just beating Denzel

Fixed an issue with Sherrifken and Spreadshot where projectiles would get stuck in the air indefinitely. They will now disappear after a while

"Hotfixes" in version 0.14