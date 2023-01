:

-We made a new tutorial, where you can actually play around, rather than just read. This will hopefully make it easier to learn how to play

-We made it easier to invite friends to your game by adding a button that invites them.

Along with those features, we also fixed a few bugs:

-Fixed some major bugs in the 'best times' page that made it so some times weren't recorded.

-Fixed some bugs that allowed music to be played multiple times at once