MetaPhysical update for 5 January 2023

Update B 8.3.1 - small fix update

Bug fixes:

  • Let there be light (again)!
  • After the purchase from the bunker or furniture, the money is now correctly subtracted.
  • Money for now also subtracted for dropping money (it is now saved correctly).
  • The preview for the pentagram should now work correctly again
  • The starting region should now correspond to the region with the lowest ping (but we will completely rework the system again)
  • The doors should now have less desire to wander
  • The "hide" buttons in the journal should now reset correctly when you return to the lobby
  • The tooltips for the behavior hints in the journal have been fixed
  • and some more minor bugfixes

Have a nice evening!
Andre

