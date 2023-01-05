Update B 8.3.1 - small fix update

Bug fixes:
- Let there be light (again)!
- After the purchase from the bunker or furniture, the money is now correctly subtracted.
- Money for now also subtracted for dropping money (it is now saved correctly).
- The preview for the pentagram should now work correctly again
- The starting region should now correspond to the region with the lowest ping (but we will completely rework the system again)
- The doors should now have less desire to wander
- The "hide" buttons in the journal should now reset correctly when you return to the lobby
- The tooltips for the behavior hints in the journal have been fixed
- and some more minor bugfixes
Have a nice evening!
Andre
Changed files in this update