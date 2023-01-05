P&C Beta Update: 05.01.23

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Without further ado, let's resume our weekly deal! Focusing on little tweaks and fixes all around the game, before taking the big leap and beginning to work on the Plant Reign 🥴

This month you'll see hundreds of Plant costumes coming your way, Moth Princess' route is getting its new event next and will approach its final phase and there are a bunch of new sexy animations incoming. BUSY IS GOOD

Size: 769.1 MBs

Additions and Changes:

ːswirliesː New armor added: "Moist Band"

ːswirliesː New armor added: "Imbued band"

ːswirliesː New armor added: "Soaked Band"

ːswirliesː New item added: "Iridea"

ːswirliesː New Cheat added: "Progeny Reskill"

ːswirliesː Reworked how the Frostbite affliction works

ːswirliesː Added Drowning affliction

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Tinhead Talker Quest not completing if started before the Oni / Bird implementation

ːswirliesː "Weapon Craze" Progeny Skill not allowing them to use Whips

ːswirliesː Royal Jug not working correctly when used on a Princess party member or the Knight

ːswirliesː Fixed Progeny sprites often not reloading when entering and then leaving the camp for any event