Red Fox &.223 Rifle Update | Fixes And Changes #1

We received feedback how our new optics and magnifications were not correct and they were too small. Thank you for that! After testing and diving deeper into this, we realized that the calculations we used were not correct and magnifications were all over the place. To fix this, we completely reworked them by measuring their magnifications by hand based on real life metrics instead of relying on Unity’s camera FOV and different calculations. All optics now and in the future will use this system and are as true to life as possible.

Reworked all optics magnifications based on real life metrics instead of relying on different calculations to ensure they are correct.

Adjusted male fox spawn rates (they spawned way less than designed)

Adjusted predator callers position in the inventory

Fixed an issue where 3-9x50 scopes zoom operation was inverted when used with the left hand

