-Potions are now swappable, assign up to 4 different potions and rotate them by pressing E by default.
-The player can now equip 2 different rings.
-All ability slots are now configurable in the main menu.
-Added equipment slot descriptions when hovering over the empty slot.
-Fixed two different bugs related to equipment.
Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 5 January 2023
Equipment improvements patch
-Potions are now swappable, assign up to 4 different potions and rotate them by pressing E by default.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update