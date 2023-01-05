 Skip to content

Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 5 January 2023

Equipment improvements patch

-Potions are now swappable, assign up to 4 different potions and rotate them by pressing E by default.
-The player can now equip 2 different rings.
-All ability slots are now configurable in the main menu.
-Added equipment slot descriptions when hovering over the empty slot.
-Fixed two different bugs related to equipment.

