Youtuber Drawing Dead aka Stu has found an issue with level 01 tutorial as seen in his recent video.

We have updated the script, so trying to run your program before deleting the deficient component won't derail the tutorial anymore.

Special thanks to Stu for bringing this to our attention!

Cheers!