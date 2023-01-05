 Skip to content

Art AI Compass update for 5 January 2023

Hotfix & GUI updates

Build 10262537 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

GUI changes:
.Titlebar toggles:
.to change window always on top
.show and hide randomize options
.show and hide parameters
.Built in word themes and ai settings have been isolated and cannot be changed (but duplicated)

Following has been fixed:
.Smaller parameter width
.Bring ai to front didnt work if 3party window minimized
.Imported words showed advanced settings in non advanced list
.Some entries in MidJourney could not be found in history because MJ fixes double spaces

Changed files in this update

