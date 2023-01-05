Version 4.6

Elite Farm has been placed on the first 4 maps.

The hard bonus map was 150 naval coins.

Fixed bug in chat.

Key pack increased from 100 keys to 250 keys.

Gulle pack amounts have been increased.

Ship health has been increased.

Tower damage increased.

The rank system is refreshed every 6 hours.

Chat text problem is fixed.

Even if the player loses connection, player will receive Salazar

and Admiral reward on his account.

Bonus map entry reduced from level 15 to level 12.

Missions have been arranged.

Some bugs have been fixed.