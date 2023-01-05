 Skip to content

东方大战争 ~ Touhou Big Big Battle update for 5 January 2023

2023/1/5 Balance change

Share · View all patches · Build 10262398 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hakurei Reimu Spell 2, Shield stack number decreased from 100 to 90
HP decreased from 92 to 88
Reisen Udongein Inaba: HP decreased from 52 to 50

Changed files in this update

东方大战争 ~ Touhou Epic War Content Depot 878381
  • Loading history…
