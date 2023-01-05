Patch Notes 05.01.2023

Another small update, probably the last one before release (just like the previous one, remember?).

As always: If you encounter a bug, please report it straight away ingame by pressing F1 and describing the issue (my crystal ball is currently in the dry cleaners). This makes it a lot easier for me to replicate and fix it. If you want any direct feedback, don't forget to include your email address.

Bug fixes

Performance optimizations that should greatly reduce the performance hits in later game stages with lots of turrets and enemies.

Nailgun turrets no longer attack Ghosts while they’re cloaked.

Changes/Features/Balancing

Reduced the extra health that enemies receive in endless mode past wave 20 significantly. I know at least one person who's going to be very happy about that.

Capped the tremor boots ability to double jump to a certain height.

Buffed the Fat Bertha (cannon) to account better for all the encouragement she needs:

Base damage increased from 100 to 200

Damage upgrades increased from +25 to +50

Cannonball diameter (area of effect) increased from 1.6m to 2.0m

Buffed the Flamethrowers damage.

The more different upgrades you have on a turret, the more expensive they become. This no longer affects the “targeting” upgrade, which always costs base price.

Increased Cryo rounds freezing duration on both the 1911 and the Arrow slightly.

Increased Vermin ammos damage to account for the fact that you can’t hit the broad side of a barn outside of point blank range.

Small visual improvements.