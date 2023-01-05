Update V-05: hint for first move, first-time instructions, and more

This update features improvements that are based on the review by YouTuber Final Boss Editing; namely:

When you start a new game and you have never completed level 1, you will now see some instructions about how to solve puzzles. This is for all the players who feel that they don't need to go through the tutorial.

On your first move in a SOLO or COOP game, you can now use the "X" button on Xbox controller (and Tilt Five™ wand) or the "X" key to get a hint which rods to swap. Hopefully, this helps new players to get started with the puzzles.

Since there is now a proper hint available, the former "UI hints" have been renamed to "UI tips". (Probably still not the best name. "Tooltips" would be a good name, but the tips aren't tooltips in the usual sense.)

Speaking about UI tips: the UI tip to select a rod has been changed to "select rods" to clarify that you have to select more than one rod to swap a pair of rods.

Of course, the demo has also been updated, and I will update the manual soon. As always, please let me know any comments or problems in the comments!