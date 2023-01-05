Share · View all patches · Build 10262296 · Last edited 5 January 2023 – 15:13:18 UTC by Wendy

Hello all!

Happy new years!

Have a patch here for some fixes and changes and I have more in the works in terms of news and content in an upcoming post! :)

Thanks for being awesome!

Until next time,

-Kainga Dev

Here's the change-log:

Patch 1.0.12

Changes:

Added a new starting island in The Pebbles

Added more seats to the Land Barge

AI will no longer place banners or challenge objectives on enemy territory

Improved visuals and placement of climbing pole

AI will be neutral while completing the first quest

Enchanted tree now spawns nearby you

Improved the clarity of the tutorial’s clay section

Memorized tech shouldn’t appear in the normal tech chances

Fixes: