Hello all!
Happy new years!
Have a patch here for some fixes and changes and I have more in the works in terms of news and content in an upcoming post! :)
Thanks for being awesome!
Until next time,
-Kainga Dev
Here's the change-log:
Patch 1.0.12
Changes:
- Added a new starting island in The Pebbles
- Added more seats to the Land Barge
- AI will no longer place banners or challenge objectives on enemy territory
- Improved visuals and placement of climbing pole
- AI will be neutral while completing the first quest
- Enchanted tree now spawns nearby you
- Improved the clarity of the tutorial’s clay section
- Memorized tech shouldn’t appear in the normal tech chances
Fixes:
- Burial mound should look better in the Flatlands
- People will no longer get stuck on Pasarolla balloons
- Fixed some issues with the funeral boat
- Arena will again work even if you have Bracer
- Walker fishing tower counts as food for the starting tutorial
- Tooltips work on the Encyclopedia in the Skyloft
- Fixed some issues with Umbrella trees not being marked for harvest
- Fixed a bug where units would run into the water after disembarking boats
- Fixed the achievement for unlocking all tech
- Fixed the Harbor House unlock
- Hopefully improved priests’ efficacy
- Stopped some techs from disappearing in the encyclopedia
- Karamana boat interacts with the start-up tutorial as expected
- You can now claim land around landmarks as intended
Changed files in this update