Kainga update for 5 January 2023

Patch 1.0.12

Kainga update for 5 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello all!
Happy new years!

Have a patch here for some fixes and changes and I have more in the works in terms of news and content in an upcoming post! :)

Thanks for being awesome!
Until next time,
-Kainga Dev

Here's the change-log:
Changes:

  • Added a new starting island in The Pebbles
  • Added more seats to the Land Barge
  • AI will no longer place banners or challenge objectives on enemy territory
  • Improved visuals and placement of climbing pole
  • AI will be neutral while completing the first quest
  • Enchanted tree now spawns nearby you
  • Improved the clarity of the tutorial’s clay section
  • Memorized tech shouldn’t appear in the normal tech chances

Fixes:

  • Burial mound should look better in the Flatlands
  • People will no longer get stuck on Pasarolla balloons
  • Fixed some issues with the funeral boat
  • Arena will again work even if you have Bracer
  • Walker fishing tower counts as food for the starting tutorial
  • Tooltips work on the Encyclopedia in the Skyloft
  • Fixed some issues with Umbrella trees not being marked for harvest
  • Fixed a bug where units would run into the water after disembarking boats
  • Fixed the achievement for unlocking all tech
  • Fixed the Harbor House unlock
  • Hopefully improved priests’ efficacy
  • Stopped some techs from disappearing in the encyclopedia
  • Karamana boat interacts with the start-up tutorial as expected
  • You can now claim land around landmarks as intended

