Update0.6.161

Related to map

-Added some destructible buildings and vehicles to the scene (no effect on combat)

-You can now set the number of objects in the scene on the screen

-Updated appearance of grassland map

New Battlefield skills

-Orbital JAVELIN: Hurl A tungsten ROD from a rail THAT MOVES at HIGH SPEED, CAUSING 70,000 DAMAGE to TARGETS within a range OF 30 meters. The rod cannot be blocked by shields

Anchor certification

-Now anchors from various platforms can complete their own anchor certification in the game and get live MEDALS

Shield mechanism adjusted

-Shields can now more accurately block ground effects such as smoke bombs, acid sheets and Incense bombs

Adjustment of balance

-Rhino [Final Strike] : Self-detonation range increased to 45 meters, price changed from 200 to 300

-Beehive EXPERT 2: BEEHIVE PRICE INCREASED BY 100, ATTACK AND HEALTH INCREASED BY 50%, RANGE INCREASED BY 20

-Melt-expert 2: MELT-EXPERT PRICE INCREASED BY 100, DAMAGE INCREASED by 50%, RANGE INCREASED by 20