Update0.6.161

Update 0.6.161
Related to map
-Added some destructible buildings and vehicles to the scene (no effect on combat)
-You can now set the number of objects in the scene on the screen
-Updated appearance of grassland map
New Battlefield skills
-Orbital JAVELIN: Hurl A tungsten ROD from a rail THAT MOVES at HIGH SPEED, CAUSING 70,000 DAMAGE to TARGETS within a range OF 30 meters. The rod cannot be blocked by shields
Anchor certification
-Now anchors from various platforms can complete their own anchor certification in the game and get live MEDALS
Shield mechanism adjusted
-Shields can now more accurately block ground effects such as smoke bombs, acid sheets and Incense bombs
Adjustment of balance
-Rhino [Final Strike] : Self-detonation range increased to 45 meters, price changed from 200 to 300
-Beehive EXPERT 2: BEEHIVE PRICE INCREASED BY 100, ATTACK AND HEALTH INCREASED BY 50%, RANGE INCREASED BY 20
-Melt-expert 2: MELT-EXPERT PRICE INCREASED BY 100, DAMAGE INCREASED by 50%, RANGE INCREASED by 20
Changed files in this update