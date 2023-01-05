Hotfix - January 2023

This hotfix focuses primarily on stability and introduces multiple bug fixes.
💬 Dev comment: The last update changed the default rendering API to DirectX 12. While it improved performance, it also introduced some instability in specific hardware configurations. This hotfix reverts the default rendering API to DirectX 11 and adds the option to change it back to DirectX 12 in the settings menu.
We heard your thoughts on a new combat shell, and know that we will take action based on your feedback soon, so stay tuned!
General Changes
- DirectX version selector added
- Implants linguistic descriptions pass
- Gauss Rifle animation pass
Other fixes
- Fixed infinite slow motion caused by removing Aviator Stimulant from the Implant Matrix
- Fixed some instances of damage done by bosses not respecting player damage immunity
- Fixed Neuralboosts, not rolling any upgrades after using the Reroll option
- Fixed damage dealt to weak points not registering as weak point damage
- Fixed ESC key not working in some UI instances
- Fixed ARC Matter Converter projectiles blinding VFX
Changed files in this update