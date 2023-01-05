Hotfix - January 2023

This hotfix focuses primarily on stability and introduces multiple bug fixes.

💬 Dev comment: The last update changed the default rendering API to DirectX 12. While it improved performance, it also introduced some instability in specific hardware configurations. This hotfix reverts the default rendering API to DirectX 11 and adds the option to change it back to DirectX 12 in the settings menu.

We heard your thoughts on a new combat shell, and know that we will take action based on your feedback soon, so stay tuned!

General Changes

DirectX version selector added

Implants linguistic descriptions pass

Gauss Rifle animation pass

Other fixes