Black One Blood Brothers update for 5 January 2023

Update 1.39: Lots of improvements

Update 1.39: Lots of improvements

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear operators,

First of all, I would like to wish you a happy new year. I hope that the holidays were enjoyable and that Santa was generous.

This is the first update of 2023, bringing a number of improvements to gameplay and visuals.
It is only the beginning of a long list of additions that will arrive throughout the year.

I will announce the major additions of 2023 very soon. Stay tuned!
Helios

[CHANGELOG]
CONTENT:
**- Add: New clothing - Face - Beard spec ops

  • Add: New clothing - Face - Beard spec ops II
  • Add: New clothing - Face - Mustache spec ops**

GAMEPLAY:
**- Add: Multiple cameras in insertion stage

  • Fix: Camera shaking on multiple landscape geometries in first and third person view**
  • Fix: AI operator may not have updated its orders when changing squad or whether he was following its squad leader
  • Fix: AI operator may not have detected an obstacle to climb
  • Fix: Award "finish tutorial" could not work in extreme mode
  • Fix: Multiple climbing errors
  • Fix: Multiple tasks errors
  • Fix: Framerate broken on "Lost island" if player uses any zoom

RENDERING:
**- Add: New main menu map

  • Add: New debriefing map
  • Add: New thumbnails for each support in mission menu
  • Add: New thumbnails for each award
  • Add: New thumbnails for each rank
  • Add: New fonts**
  • Add: Interpolation between body and head cameras in operator editor
  • Improve: Attachments location for machinegun "NK46 Mod.4"
  • Improve: Lighting of operator editor
  • Improve: Lighting of operator thumbnails
  • Improve: Lighting of deployment map
  • Improve: Multiple UI design
  • Fix: Potential camera error when climbing an obstacle in first-person view

