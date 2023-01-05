Update 1.39: Lots of improvements

Dear operators,

First of all, I would like to wish you a happy new year. I hope that the holidays were enjoyable and that Santa was generous.

This is the first update of 2023, bringing a number of improvements to gameplay and visuals.

It is only the beginning of a long list of additions that will arrive throughout the year.

I will announce the major additions of 2023 very soon. Stay tuned!

Helios

[CHANGELOG]

CONTENT:

**- Add: New clothing - Face - Beard spec ops

Add: New clothing - Face - Beard spec ops II

Add: New clothing - Face - Mustache spec ops**

GAMEPLAY:

**- Add: Multiple cameras in insertion stage

Fix: Camera shaking on multiple landscape geometries in first and third person view**

Fix: AI operator may not have updated its orders when changing squad or whether he was following its squad leader

Fix: AI operator may not have detected an obstacle to climb

Fix: Award "finish tutorial" could not work in extreme mode

Fix: Multiple climbing errors

Fix: Multiple tasks errors

Fix: Framerate broken on "Lost island" if player uses any zoom

RENDERING:

**- Add: New main menu map