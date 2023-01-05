Update 1.39: Lots of improvements

Dear operators,
First of all, I would like to wish you a happy new year. I hope that the holidays were enjoyable and that Santa was generous.
This is the first update of 2023, bringing a number of improvements to gameplay and visuals.
It is only the beginning of a long list of additions that will arrive throughout the year.
I will announce the major additions of 2023 very soon. Stay tuned!
Helios
[CHANGELOG]
CONTENT:
**- Add: New clothing - Face - Beard spec ops
- Add: New clothing - Face - Beard spec ops II
- Add: New clothing - Face - Mustache spec ops**
GAMEPLAY:
**- Add: Multiple cameras in insertion stage
- Fix: Camera shaking on multiple landscape geometries in first and third person view**
- Fix: AI operator may not have updated its orders when changing squad or whether he was following its squad leader
- Fix: AI operator may not have detected an obstacle to climb
- Fix: Award "finish tutorial" could not work in extreme mode
- Fix: Multiple climbing errors
- Fix: Multiple tasks errors
- Fix: Framerate broken on "Lost island" if player uses any zoom
RENDERING:
**- Add: New main menu map
- Add: New debriefing map
- Add: New thumbnails for each support in mission menu
- Add: New thumbnails for each award
- Add: New thumbnails for each rank
- Add: New fonts**
- Add: Interpolation between body and head cameras in operator editor
- Improve: Attachments location for machinegun "NK46 Mod.4"
- Improve: Lighting of operator editor
- Improve: Lighting of operator thumbnails
- Improve: Lighting of deployment map
- Improve: Multiple UI design
- Fix: Potential camera error when climbing an obstacle in first-person view
