Release Notes #40 (Version: 1.0.8405.19707)

New Multiplayer Game Modes: PBEM and Hotseat! (Beta)

The main new features of this release are two new game modes: Play-by-Email (PBEM) and Hotseat.

With both new Multiplayer Modes, you play against a human opponent instead of the computer AI. Both multiplayer modes use Axis vs. Allies Mode. Meaning that one player will control all of the Axis Countries, and the other will control the Allies.

In PBEM Mode, The first player enters his orders normally. When he clicks the End Turn Button, the game is saved automatically, and the game will display a message box identifying the name of the file that needs to be emailed to his opponent.

When your opponent receives the email, they save it to the DOTW Multiplayer folder on their computer, and then load the game into DOTW. They player their turn normally, and then send the file to player 1, and so on.

Hotseat mode is similar to PBEM mode, except both players play on the same computer, and no email is required.

Multiplayer is still in BETA. You may encounter some bugs (please report them if you find any), but the game should be fully playable.

I hope you enjoy!

New Functionality:

Save files are now compressed to save space. The game will still load old save file format files, but all new saves are compressed and take up much less space.

Changes: