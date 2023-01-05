- The camera now supports ultrawide screen formats (21:9 and 32:9).
- We have fixed a bug that caused chests to get locked when 2 chests were opened quickly.
- We have fixed a bug in the order quest system that generated orders of recipes with inaccessible modifiers, such as mead with honey modifier.
Travellers Rest update for 5 January 2023
UltraWide support - v0.5.4.6
