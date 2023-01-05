 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Travellers Rest update for 5 January 2023

UltraWide support - v0.5.4.6

Share · View all patches · Build 10262236 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The camera now supports ultrawide screen formats (21:9 and 32:9).
  • We have fixed a bug that caused chests to get locked when 2 chests were opened quickly.
  • We have fixed a bug in the order quest system that generated orders of recipes with inaccessible modifiers, such as mead with honey modifier.

Changed files in this update

Traveller's Rest Content Depot 1139981
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link