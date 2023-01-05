 Skip to content

Grand Tactician: The Civil War (1861-1865) update for 5 January 2023

Patch 1.11 - AI, Fixing, Rebalancing, Quality of Life

Patchnotes via Steam Community


A New Year, a New Patch!

Gen'l,

Patch 1.11 has been released. This update focuses on improving the game play experience by fixing bugs & improving the AI. In addition to this, there is also something new added, like:

  • Number of ships limited in fleets depending on the commander's stats,
  • Reworked entrenchment placement controls in battles,
  • New Zouave uniforms (including the Louisiana Tigers),
  • Updated game Manual.

Read the full patch notes here:
Patch Notes 1.11

Most Respy,
The Grand Tactician Team

