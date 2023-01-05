Patch 1.11 - AI, Fixing, Rebalancing, Quality of Life

A New Year, a New Patch!
Gen'l,
Patch 1.11 has been released. This update focuses on improving the game play experience by fixing bugs & improving the AI. In addition to this, there is also something new added, like:
- Number of ships limited in fleets depending on the commander's stats,
- Reworked entrenchment placement controls in battles,
- New Zouave uniforms (including the Louisiana Tigers),
- Updated game Manual.
Read the full patch notes here:
Patch Notes 1.11
Most Respy,
The Grand Tactician Team
