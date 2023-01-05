Patch 1.11 - AI, Fixing, Rebalancing, Quality of Life



A New Year, a New Patch!

Gen'l,

Patch 1.11 has been released. This update focuses on improving the game play experience by fixing bugs & improving the AI. In addition to this, there is also something new added, like:

Number of ships limited in fleets depending on the commander's stats,

Reworked entrenchment placement controls in battles,

New Zouave uniforms (including the Louisiana Tigers),

Updated game Manual.

Read the full patch notes here:

Patch Notes 1.11

Most Respy,

The Grand Tactician Team