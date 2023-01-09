Patch Notes 1.0.12.12

Added
- Upon losing standing you now get a fanfare announcing that "You are hated by the Tindremic Empire" for example.
- Added a fanfare message when notable things happened, such as creating a guild or catching a legendary fish.
- Added more Wildlife spawners.
- Added a new type of ambush spawner.
Changes
- Made certain beast mastery attacks not be usable without criminal actions enabled.
- Increased pet point cost of wolves and direwolves.
- Krampos has now left Tindrem.
- You now regain stamina slowly when swimming normally.
Fixes
- Fixed bug where the helmet of a player or AI would not play the dissolve effect when dying or logging out.
- Fixed trinkets generating their gem an additional time when looted from a world loot structure(chest etc), resulting in not looting a trinket with the intended gem.
- Fixed bug where pets max health was showing 0.
- Fixed new pet icon level not updating when pet levels up.
- Fixed wrong pet icon on Snapping Turtles.
- Fixed pet frame name not getting updated when renaming pet.
- Fixed bug where you could not delete items after being hit by something tamable/dominatable.
- Fix being able to level up a skill when its parent was not unlocked(veterinary skill issue).
- Fixed Horse attack sounds that did not fade correctly.
- Fixed missing Tupilak attack sounds.
- Fixed being able to mount when encumbered.
- Fixed bug where zoology lore would increase the amount you healed a creature.
- Removed the auto re-enter combat mode function after using a spell while in combat mode.
- Balanced to queue system based on the data from this weekend.
- Fixed several issues with bosses.
- AI that is not tamed will no longer use attacks that cause them to become hungry.
Known Issues
- Crawling hand spell is currently not working as intended.
