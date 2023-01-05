Outlaw Update 0.0.11

New Vehicle: Small Block V8 Nitrous Outlaw

New Vehicle: Small Block V8 Turbo Outlaw

New Vehicle: Inline 6 Turbo Outlaw

New Vehicle: 2 Rotor Turbo Outlaw

New track: Backwoods Closed Road

New track: Arecibo Motorsport

Improvement: Tire Smoke will now be visible to other players

Improvement: Car color will now be visible to other players

Improvement: Crash effects will now be visible to other players

Improvement: Better Smoke Visuals

Improvement: Better Engine Failure Visual

Improvement: Better Interior Camera Visibility