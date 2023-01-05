New Vehicle: Small Block V8 Nitrous Outlaw
New Vehicle: Small Block V8 Turbo Outlaw
New Vehicle: Inline 6 Turbo Outlaw
New Vehicle: 2 Rotor Turbo Outlaw
New track: Backwoods Closed Road
New track: Arecibo Motorsport
Improvement: Tire Smoke will now be visible to other players
Improvement: Car color will now be visible to other players
Improvement: Crash effects will now be visible to other players
Improvement: Better Smoke Visuals
Improvement: Better Engine Failure Visual
Improvement: Better Interior Camera Visibility
Bounty: Drag Racing Alpha update for 5 January 2023
Outlaw Update 0.0.11
