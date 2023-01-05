Patch 1.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 10261890 · Last edited 5 January 2023 – 15:06:12 UTC by Wendy

Hello Moonshiners!

Welcome in the New Year!

May 2023 be filled with the best gaming experience.

Today we bring some fixes and improvements you asked for, so launch the game and check it out!

New features and improvements:

Main missions and side quests’ goals are now less demanding and are easier to fulfill

The skip tutorial button is now available on tutorial frames throughout the whole tutorial

Recreate function improvement – similar production apparatuses will be automatically assigned to recreate a batch if the initially assigned ones are in use

Cleaning and repairing got simplified

Added arrows nest to the sliders in the production menus to set the values more precisely

Added a possibility to pin recipe ingredients list in the Shop

Improved the visual feedback on the fermentation frame (related to a bad flavor spawns when yeast requirements are missed)

Improved pathfinding and clothing system for NPCs

Changed the location of a Subway Station Hot Spot to allow easier interaction with it

Bug fixes:

Save System further fixes and stabilization

Recreate Function fixes

Recreated Batch dismiss function fixes

Progression will no longer reset after completing all main missions

Fixed an issue with workers not crafting in the last region

Further localization fixes

Many more minor bug fixes in different areas

More news coming within two weeks, stay tuned!

Enjoy crafting!

Klabater