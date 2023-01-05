Patch 1.0.4

Hello Moonshiners!
Welcome in the New Year!
May 2023 be filled with the best gaming experience.
Today we bring some fixes and improvements you asked for, so launch the game and check it out!
New features and improvements:
- Main missions and side quests’ goals are now less demanding and are easier to fulfill
- The skip tutorial button is now available on tutorial frames throughout the whole tutorial
- Recreate function improvement – similar production apparatuses will be automatically assigned to recreate a batch if the initially assigned ones are in use
- Cleaning and repairing got simplified
- Added arrows nest to the sliders in the production menus to set the values more precisely
- Added a possibility to pin recipe ingredients list in the Shop
- Improved the visual feedback on the fermentation frame (related to a bad flavor spawns when yeast requirements are missed)
- Improved pathfinding and clothing system for NPCs
- Changed the location of a Subway Station Hot Spot to allow easier interaction with it
Bug fixes:
- Save System further fixes and stabilization
- Recreate Function fixes
- Recreated Batch dismiss function fixes
- Progression will no longer reset after completing all main missions
- Fixed an issue with workers not crafting in the last region
- Further localization fixes
- Many more minor bug fixes in different areas
More news coming within two weeks, stay tuned!
Enjoy crafting!
Klabater
Changed files in this update