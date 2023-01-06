 Skip to content

Dungeons of Voidria update for 6 January 2023

v1.0.3

Build 10261876

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added an inventory icon
Added an option to increase movement speed

Labyrinth Model's effect should not longer persist when restarting from the same area

Typo fixes
Minor UI improvements

