Update Patch Notes - January 5, 2023

They Came From The Sky 2 is getting Out of Early Access next week!

I feel the game is completed, but I will continue to gather your suggestions to improve the game. If anyone has good ideas about what they'd like to see, I'd love to hear them. :)

Thanks for all your suggestions and feedback, you're all awesome!

Added two NEW unlockable upgrades into the Tech Lab

Lucky Sticker "42" - 10% chance to critical hit

- 10% chance to critical hit Personal Transporter - Teleport yourself to the middle of the city where you started.

(You can't use it during a boss fight)

Added some info about controls in the Main menu - Help section

Changed and improved crosshair movement on Xbox360 controller

Fixed some small isues with falling lanterns

Fixed player homing missile. Missiles was destroyed near the end of the left or right side of the screen.

Have fun, folks! Wishing you all the best for 2023!

@FobTi